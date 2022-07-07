Refurbished playground reopens in White Rock

White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker joined Kiana Sahota, 14, for the ribbon cutting on the newly-redeveloped Emerson Park playground. Contributed photo

It was a proud moment for White Rock’s Kiana Sahota when she cut the ribbon to formally re-open the Emerson Park playground on Monday (July 4).

Sahota, 14, was just 11 in 2019 when she made a presentation to Mayor Darryl Walker and council to ask them to re-develop the playground, at 15707 Columbia Ave., for the benefit of White Rock children.

Her request was heeded and, though it took several years to bring online amid budgeting for other city improvements, the playground has now been upgraded to include new playground equipment, refreshed landscaping and playground flooring.

Tire Stewardship BC (TSBC) contributed the rubberized playground surface made from recycled tires, providing some $27,481.50 toward the value of the project.

The benefits of the new surfacing material include an improvement to safety – they are designed to meet CSA fall-height standards and wheelchair accessibility requirements, as well as provide low maintenance in all-weather use.

“I am just so pleased to re-open Emerson Park Playground with new equipment,” Walker said in a media release.

“Safe, accessible outdoor play areas are essential to keeping children active and healthy, and therefore essential to our community,” he added.

“I would like to thank TSBC for investing in White Rock. This contribution will be thoroughly enjoyed by a new generation of families.”

