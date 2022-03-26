Rotaract members take the ‘Polar Plunge,’ including White Rock mayor

The event had been cancelled, rescheduled before finally taking place March 26

After a cancellation last week, the Polar Plunge in White Rock finally happened on Saturday (March 26).

The event, organized by Rotaract District 5050 in partnership with district 5040, aims to raise funds and awareness for providing clean drinking water for Indigenous communities across Canada.

Lexie Wynne, Semiahmoo Peninsula Rotaract Club secretary, said the fundraiser is a “multi-step grant project.”

The ‘We’re Freezin’ for a Reason’ is planned by Rotaract districts and clubs across Canada as part of ‘Making Waves – The Rotaract Canada Polar Plunge,’ with a collective goal to raise $75,000 for The Rotary Foundation’s Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Fund, a news release explained.

The Rotaracts, Wynne said, have a collective goal of raising $75,000 and then Rotary Canada has agreed to match that. From there, she added, the funding will then go into a Rotary grant program.

“The long-term goal is that we can then use the large sum of money to provide clean drinking water to Indigenous communities in Canada because we all have the luxury and access to clean drinking water and to be able to jump into oceans, lakes, rivers and not worry but unfortunately we still have communities in our own country that don’t have access to clean water and are on boil-water advisories,” explained Wynne, who is also the Rotaract representative for district 5050.

Organizers are still collecting donations for the cause. Donations will be collected until March 31.

The White Rock event was originally planned for March 19 but was cancelled last minute due to “unforeseen logistic issues.”

It was then rescheduled within a week.

“It feels really good to be finally able to make this happen,” said Wynne.

“It was quite crushing to not have it happen last weekend and then now to be able to do it — even though we’re small in numbers due to rain and whatnot, I’m very happy and excited that we’re still able to pull through with the event for the cause.”



White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker after going underwater in the Polar Plunge, which was part of Rotaract Canada’s ‘Freezin’ for a Reason’ fundraiser. (Photo: Lauren Collins)