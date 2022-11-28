The popular Rotary Club of White Rock book sale returns this weekend (Dec. 2-4) for a special pre-Christmas edition to help refugee families. (File photo)

The popular Rotary Club of White Rock book sale returns this weekend (Dec. 2-4) for a special pre-Christmas edition to help refugee families. (File photo)

Rotary Club of White Rock book sale to benefit refugees

South Surrey event will help families in Afghanistan, Ukraine

A special pre-Christmas Rotary Book Sale, to be held by the Rotary Club of White Rock this weekend, will benefit families in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The book sale – offering bargains on books of all kinds, from classics, to fiction and non-fiction and large format coffee-table books – will be held Friday (Dec. 2) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 3 and 4) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rotary Field House (South Surrey Athletic Park, 2197 148 St.

Proceeds will be used to support at least two families – and hopefully more – from Afghanistan, who have been hiding from the Taliban.

So far, survival funds sent by the Rotary Club of White Rock and supporters have kept Afghan families safe, fed and housed as they await the slow refugee immigration process to grant them permission to enter Canada.

Despite federal announcements that Canada will accept 40,000 Afghan refugees, only half have arrived so far, White Rock Rotary communications representative George Garrett noted.

White Rock Rotary also helps refugees from the war in Ukraine by funding The Last Mile Project, which purchases vans to transport essential food and medical supplies to desperate people in Ukraine, he said.


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AfghanistanBooksRotaryUkraine

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Senior releases third Dogs of White Rock calendar

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey forecasts ‘significant shortfall’ of $20.9M for policing operations

Pardeep Kooner, Surrey city councillor. (Photo: PerlaFaschowayPhotography)
Pardeep Kooner looking at the long term

After journeying to South Africa for Christmas, 1954, Ursula Maxwell-Lewis is seen with her parents before she heads off to boarding school. (Photo submitted: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis)
COLUMN: The reluctant traveller’s Christmas gift

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Surrey Eagles are 2nd in division heading into December after weekend split on home ice

Pop-up banner image