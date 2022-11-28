Rotary Club of White Rock book sale to benefit refugees

The popular Rotary Club of White Rock book sale returns this weekend (Dec. 2-4) for a special pre-Christmas edition to help refugee families. (File photo)

A special pre-Christmas Rotary Book Sale, to be held by the Rotary Club of White Rock this weekend, will benefit families in Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The book sale – offering bargains on books of all kinds, from classics, to fiction and non-fiction and large format coffee-table books – will be held Friday (Dec. 2) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday (Dec. 3 and 4) from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rotary Field House (South Surrey Athletic Park, 2197 148 St.

Proceeds will be used to support at least two families – and hopefully more – from Afghanistan, who have been hiding from the Taliban.

So far, survival funds sent by the Rotary Club of White Rock and supporters have kept Afghan families safe, fed and housed as they await the slow refugee immigration process to grant them permission to enter Canada.

Despite federal announcements that Canada will accept 40,000 Afghan refugees, only half have arrived so far, White Rock Rotary communications representative George Garrett noted.

White Rock Rotary also helps refugees from the war in Ukraine by funding The Last Mile Project, which purchases vans to transport essential food and medical supplies to desperate people in Ukraine, he said.



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AfghanistanBooksRotaryUkraine