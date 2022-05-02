Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Funds raised through Sweatin’ for Science will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education, and ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon.

Science Fair Foundation BC kicked off its biggest fundraiser, Sweatin’ for Science, May 1

The Science Fair Foundation BC has kicked off its biggest fundraiser Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition. The virtual fundraiser is presented by AbCellera.

“We are so excited to get this campaign moving,” said Madeleine Guenette, Executive Director of Science Fair Foundation BC. “It’s great to see so many of BC’s leading tech companies, from our presenting sponsor AbCellera, to Life Sciences BC, to Genome BC, Aspect Biosystems and Standard Fusion forming teams and getting involved.”

Throughout the month of May, corporate and family teams are participating in weekly challenges and virtual workouts, tracking all of their activity and logging the km towards their team’s total. Prizes are awarded for distance traveled and funds raised as well as additional random draws where all participants have a chance to win.

Funds raised will help remove barriers in access to science fairs and STEM education as well as ensure the success and sustainability of science fairs across BC and Yukon. Financial aid for science fair students means they can access the tools necessary to develop their ideas and attend events outside their home communities.

Sweatin’ for Science also helps make programs like the annual Youth Innovation Showcase possible, where youth with innovations big or small are invited to register for this year’s virtual competition by submitting a 45-second pitch video explaining their innovative project. Finalists will pitch their ideas live to industry experts in November for a chance to win $5,000.

Registration for Sweatin’ for Science Space Edition is now open throughout the whole month of May. Participants can join at any time and will be able to take part in virtual workouts with a fun out-of-this-world twist as a part of Movin’ Mondays and individuals and teams will track their KM through an app from May 1 to 30.

All participants are encouraged to take photos ‘getting their sweat on’ and tag #sweatinforscience.

EducationScience

Comments are closed

Previous story
PHOTOS: South Surrey students host inclusion-centred film fest

Just Posted

One person was taken to hospital after crews responded to reports of a stabbing in the 9500-block of Prince Charles Boulevard early Monday (May 2, 2022). (Shane MacKichan photo)
One to hospital following reported stabbing in Surrey

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of May 1

Lloyd Edwards during the unveiling of the STA building being renamed in Edwards’ honour. The STA held the event at Queen Elizabeth Secondary School on Saturday (April 30), but the association’s offices are just down King George Boulevard. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
‘It all traces back to Lloyd’: Surrey Teachers’ rename building in honour of its first Black president

Surrey’s Party for the Planet, which took place in and around Surrey City Hall and Civic Plaza, returned the first time Saturday (April 30, 2022) since the pandemic was declared in 2020. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s Party for the Planet returns