Harold Zelt's 2023 Dogs of White Rock calendars are on sale now, with proceeds to benefit the SPCA. This is his third year showcasing the city's pets for charity. (Contributed photo)

Senior releases third Dogs of White Rock calendar

Launched during the pandemic, effort raises funds for the SPCA

The newest edition of a charity-focused calendar showcasing some of White Rock’s furriest residents has been unleashed.

The 2023 Dogs of White Rock creation is the pet project of senior Harold Zelt, who snaps photos of dogs he meets while out and about in White Rock.

The habit took root during the pandemic, when Zelt found a fresh way to make the most of COVID-19-related restrictions.

READ MORE: Senior ‘hero’ showcases White Rock dogs in calendar to benefit SPCA

While he initially just shared his photos with fellow residents of White Rock Seniors Village, a suggestion by the residence’s recreation director to turn them into a calendar launched the annual tradition.

Last year, it raised $1,700 for the SPCA, and this year, sales are well underway already. Residence general manager Si Cussen said the 2023 edition also includes the names of the featured pooches.

At 95, Zelt’s effort is “quite amazing,” said Cussen.

The calendars are selling for $20 each. Anyone who would like to support Zelt’s cause may call 604-541-4663 (between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.) to order and arrange pickup. Cash payment is requested, and pickup is at White Rock Seniors Village, 1183 Maple St.


