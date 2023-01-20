Government and industry dignitaries join SFU in the official opening of the new SFU Innovation Plaza in Surrey on Jan. 16, 2023. (Submitted Photo)

Government and industry dignitaries join SFU in the official opening of the new SFU Innovation Plaza in Surrey on Jan. 16, 2023. (Submitted Photo)

Education

SFU Surrey unveils newly renovated space called Innovation Plaza

New area has open seating, a classroom and meeting rooms

SFU Surrey unveiled the SFU Innovation Plaza at its City Centre campus on Monday (Jan. 17).

The newly renovated space is home to Quantum Algorithms Institute and B.C. Centre for Agritech Innovation. The plaza has offices, meeting rooms, open seating and classroom space. The classroom overlooks the downtown core.

The space is also home to Coast Capital Venture Connection, which is a part of SFU’s longest-running entrepreneurship program, the Charles Chang Institute for Entrepreneurship.

SFU President Joy Johnson said in a release Monday she was excited to see the plaza open, which was in part due to support from the government, industry and academic partners.

“At the SFU Innovation Plaza, academia, government, and industry will come together to generate new technology solutions that position B.C. as a global leader in innovation. I can’t wait to see what we will build together,” stated Johnson.

The federal and provincial governments provided funding for the project. The federal government provided $2 million from Pacific Economic Development Canada, $1.5 million provided SFU and $500,000 from the B.C. Government’s Quantum Algorithms Institute funding.

The space includes classroom space that has views of downtown Surrey. (Submitted Photo)

The plaza has offices, meeting rooms, open seating and classroom space. (Submitted Photo)

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

