Sia’s Burger Shack is back again on Oct. 16

All the funds from the event will go directly to B.C. Children’s mental health department

Sia Sidhu poses for a photo in her home in Surrey on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Sia’s burger shack is back for another year. The event is run by Sia Sidhu, 14, a grade nine student at Panorama Ridge Secondary School.

The annual fundraising event is on Sunday, Oct. 16, from 1-4 p.m at 5759 133 St. This year’s event raises funds for the mental health department at B.C. Children’s Hospital.

The event also includes numerous prizes and vacation packages that will be raffled off. Raffle tickets can be purchased in advance by emailing siafund2020@gmail.com.

Numerous companies and businesses sponsor the annual event. Everything, including the raffle prizes and food for the burger shack, is donated. Any leftover food will be donated to the local food bank.

Sidhu started raising funds for the children’s hospital when she was only six years old. The reason she chose the children’s hospital is that her brother had a heart murmur when he was younger. “I want to lean more towards him and helping kids like him,” said Sidhu.

Each year she chooses a different department at B.C. Children’s to raise funds for. She chose the mental health department this year because it was a topic that kept coming up, especially after COVID.

Sidhu said giving is really important to her family.”The whole giving idea in my family and my culture is like, breathing basically.” That you do it regularly and without a second thought.

Sidhu’s mother, Eka, said they have always given back to the community. Sidhu’s immediate and extended family are incredibly supportive. Her family donates hours of their time to help with the event.

To date, Sidhu has raised over $50,000 for the children’s hospital.

Nicole Salvian, the philanthropy coordinator at B.C. Children’s said in a letter, “We are grateful that Sia is organizing her independent fundraiser and is demonstrating community leadership and raising funds for B.C.’s kids.”

People can also donate online to the fundraiser.



