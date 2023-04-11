Sikh artists step into spotlight as Surrey celebrates ‘treasures’ of Sikh culture

Sikh Heritage Society of B.C. hosts “Khazaana: The Treasure of Sikh Heritage” at city hall

Sikh heritage is taking centre stage in Surrey this month.

City hall’s centre stage hosted “Khazaana: The Treasure of Sikh Heritage” April 8 and 9. The event, part of Sikh Heritage Month, highlighted a treasure trove of local Sikh artists, including fine art, poetry, film and stage performances.

Mohnaam Kaur Shergill, media co-ordinator for Sikh Heritage BC, said Khazaana translates as “treasure.”

The event featured Sikh artists and performers from across the Lower Mainland, “to tell their stories and to tell the audience a bit more about their experience growing up here and really just reflect on their journey,” Shergill said.

Brothers Bhavtaran and Ekampreet Sing Phull kicked off the event with performances of classical Indian music – Jugalbandi – on drums and tabla. The brothers performed in front of a sold-out crowd .

This year, SHBC celebrates the sixth anniversary of the special month with a series of events and awards designed to recognize and celebrate the unique contributions of Sikh Canadians.

To close the month, SHBC will host a kirtan (Sikh musical prayers) and shastar (Sikh weaponry) exhibit April 30 at Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara (7050 120 St.) in Surrey, from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Also as part of Sikh Heritage Month, SHBC hosted a live art festival at City Hall on April 7 and April 8.

