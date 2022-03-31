Surrey Archives to highlight Sikh Heritage Month

Group photo of children in front of the Vancouver 2nd Avenue Sikh Temple, date unknown, early- to mid-20th Century. (Image courtesy Charan Gill Family fonds. South Asian Canadian Digital Archive, University of the Fraser Valley)

Surrey Archives will highlight Sikh Heritage Month with a webinar in April.

The archives will host an online event focusing on the history of the South Asian community. The talk, called “South Asian Heritage in B.C.,” will take place April 14 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

“South Asian immigrants and their descendants have been a part of B.C.’s story since the province’s early days,” said Dr. Satwinder Kaur Bains. “In Surrey alone, newcomers from South Asian countries have long-shaped the landscape and community of the city.”

Bains is an associate professor with the South Asian Studies Institute at the University of the Fraser Valley. Her talk will “highlight the experiences and contributions of the South Asian community in B.C.,” according to a press release from Surrey Archives.

Bains will speak on a few different topics, but one will be centred around the South Asian Canadian Digital Archive, or SACDA. This archive initiative is being led by the South Asian Studies Institute and it offers people resources that span more than 100 years of South Asian history in Canada.

“The project provides historical data in an easy-to-access portal for scholars and the public,” added Bains.

Archivist Chelsea Christensen said the webinar will also be interactive and she’s encouraging participants to have questions ready for a an informal Q&A.

“This is your opportunity to learn something new about your community’s past,” Christensen said in the release. “Whether you have lived in B.C. all your life or just moved here, you are bound to learn something new during this talk.”

For more information, or to register, call 604-501-5100, visit surrey.ca/archives, or checkout the Archives’ Facebook page at @HeritageSurreyBC.

The webinar is free, but Archives notes registration is required.



