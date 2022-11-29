(Black Press Media file photo)

Sledding in Surrey: A list of the best places to slide, now that snow’s here

With snow falling across Metro Vancouver, here’s a list of the best spots to go sledding in Surrey, as found on the Facebook group Surrey BC events:

Royal Kwantlen Park.

13035 – 104 Avenue

Maple Park.

14939 – 84 Avenue

Robin Park.

11240 – 150 Street

East View Park.

18939 – 60B Avenue

Senator Reid Park.

6115 – 136 Street

Boundary Park.

6058 – Boundary Drive West

Redwood Park.

17900 – 20 Avenue

Added by members:

Surrey Nature Centre – Green Timbers Urban Forest.

14225 Green Timbers Way.

Southmere Village Park, Sourh Surrey.

1701 Martin Dr

Fleetwood Park (ball park).

15802 – 80 Ave

South Surrey Athletic Park.

14600 – 20 Ave

Underneath the Port Mann bridge, where the old dump used to be, has an amazing hill for sledding.

SnowSurrey

