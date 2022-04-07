South Surrey alumna awarded $30,000 scholarship

Rachel McLellan-Carich among three former Surrey students selected for the Cmolik Foundation award

Elgin Park Secondary alumna Rachel McLellan-Carich was one of three former Surrey students awarded a $30,000 Cmolik Foundation scholarship. (Rachel McLellan-Carich Facebook photo/Google Streetview image)

An Elgin Park Secondary alumna is among three former Surrey students selected to receive sizable scholarships in support of studies “with the most potential impact for making the world a better place.”

Did you know The Cmolik Foundation honours its alumni by awarding $30,000 Graduate Scholarships to its alumni? This year we celebrate 3 recipients: Chadni Khondoker, Alissa Hewton, and Rachel McLellan-Carich. We wish them the best as they pursue graduate studies! #cmolik pic.twitter.com/9t0kEINVhe — Cmolik Foundation (@TheCmolikFound) April 5, 2022

Rachel McLellan-Carich’s $30,000 Cmolik Foundation award is for her pursuit of a Master of Science Degree in Pharmacology at the University of British Columbia.

“She aims to study the impact of neuropharmacology, epidemiology, and patient safety in vulnerable populations to improve patient quality of life on a large scale,” a recent news release announcing the winners explains.

“Rachel is passionate about understanding the neuroscience of resilience, and how a person’s unique genetic makeup (genome) influences an individual’s response to medications and treatments. Through this award, she is eager to build off her knowledge as a university graduate with a B.A. in Psychology, and her experience as a trainee with ICORD (International Collaboration on Repair Discoveries) Research Foundation.”

She is “an ideal scholarship recipient.”

The Cmolik Foundation congratulates outstanding alumni, RACHEL MCLELLAN-CARICH, recipient of a $30,000 Graduate Studies Scholarship. Rachel plans to pursue a Masters of Pharm at #UBC. #cmolik #scholarship @ELGINPARKorcas pic.twitter.com/T1eW3FNlLs — Cmolik Foundation (@TheCmolikFound) April 5, 2022

The Cmolik Foundation, based in South Surrey, introduced the scholarship last year. It has been providing another award, worth $40,000, to students across B.C. for more than a decade.

The two other recipients of $30,000 scholarships both attended Frank Hurt Secondary.

For Chadni Khondoker – a UBC grad – the award will help her towards a career in medicine.

“The past few years has challenged me to think critically about issues that exist in my community and more important how I plan to be part of the solutions,” Khondoker said in the release.

“A degree in medicine will allow me to tend to the health of my community through eliminating health barriers, reducing suffering, and promoting wellness.”

Fellow Frank Hurt alumna Alissa Hewton recently graduated from Simon Fraser University with a bachelor of arts in psychology and linguistics, with a certificate in speech sciences. She was awarded $30,000 to complete her master of science in speech-language pathology.

