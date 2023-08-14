Longtime South Surrey residents Bruce and Nancy Ketchum wanted to give back to their community, and a cooling station/free library was the result, which has been used a lot by neighbours and passers-by – especially during the current heat wave. (Contributed photo)

South Surrey cooling station much appreciated, especially during heat wave

Longtime Peninsula residents help others keep cool during dog days of summer

Longtime South Surrey residents Bruce and Nancy Ketchum’s cooling station idea has been popular with passersby the entire summer – and especially, during the current heat wave.

With high temperatures expected to last through Wednesday, Aug. 16, the couple said their station – set up adjacent to their property on the west entrance to Bell Estates Park, at the end of their cul-de-sac at 136th Street and 19th Avenue – has been “heavily used by appreciative passersby” since they set it up at the beginning of summer.

“Be they walkers, runners, pet owners or cyclists who enjoy the chilled drinking water, the dog water dish plus (dog) treats, fresh water hose for misting, it’s in regular use by various people,” Bruce said Monday, noting the numbers of people using it varies, depending on the day and the weather.

“We recently added a summer reading library and exchange with excess books from our lifetime collection,” he noted.

READ ALSO: White Rock to open 2 cooling stations during hot weather this summer

As longtime Peninsula residents who have a dog, they wanted to give back to their community in a way that was helpful.

Many people are returning users of the cooling station, whether for the books or the refreshment, but new users are always, extremely appreciative, especially when temperatures are high, Bruce said.

“It’s just something we wanted to do.”

