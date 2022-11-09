South Surrey ‘Frozen’ gala draws warmth of generosity, raising $420,000 for women’s programs

The community came through in a massive way for those in need at the Sources Foundation charity gala Saturday, donating $420,000 towards under-resourced women’s programs.

More than 230 guests attended the sold out Frozen – A Winter Wonderland, held at Hazelmere Golf & Country Club, helping Sources Foundation eclipse its goal of $300,000.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the sharp rise in crisis calls by women resulted in additional counselling hours, an expansion of resource centres and more counsellors to meet demand.

Sources had reached maximum capacity and called on the community for support.

And the community responded.

“We are so proud to see so many local businesses come together with the same vested interest as us in helping women in need,” said gala co-chair Paul Cope, senior vice-president, retail operations, Save-On-Foods.

“The amount raised is a testament to the strength and commitment of our community.”

Hosted by Virgin Radio 94.5’s Nira Arora, the evening was packed with live entertainment, actors and acrobats, photo booths, and even an ice bar complete with an ice-sculpture luge that served the night’s signature drink: The Icy Blue. Fundraising activities included a silent and live auction, a 50/50 raffle draw and donation matching for pledges.

The co-presenting sponsors are Scotiabank and Save-On-Foods, along with Comfort Keepers, DMCL, LLP, Hazelmere Golf & Tennis Club, Danna Kratzenberg, ABC Customs Brokers and Kwantlen Polytechnic University.

For more information, please visit SourcesFoundation.ca/Gala/.

