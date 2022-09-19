South Surrey Mad Hatter’s Tea raises money for CARP

Marianne Greaves of Art To Wear with one of her shawl designs with CARP Mad Hatter’s Tea Party fashion show coordinator Rhonda McJannet. Contributed photo

Ramona Kaptyn can’t remember now quite how the idea of a Mad Hatter’s Tea Party came together as a fundraiser for programs offered by the South Surrey-White Rock chapter of CARP (A New Vision of Aging).

“We had planned this before COVID hit, and we had to cancel it several times,” the CARP chapter president explained.

“I think we thought it would be cute, playful idea and a nice opportunity for people to dress up,” she said.

She emphasized that the style of the event – which finally takes place this Saturday (Sept. 24) from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Morgan Creek Golf Course, 3500 Morgan Creek Way – has been inspired more by Lewis Carroll’s beloved Alice In Wonderland and the traditional illustrations of Sir John Tenniel and others, rather than subsequent Disney versions.

The good news is that the fanciful theme seems to have captured the imagination of ticket buyers, Kaptyn said – she has heard tell there will be at least one costumed as the Cheshire Cat another costumed as the Queen of Hearts.

Not that everyone has to go to such elaborate lengths – simply dressing up for a tea party, or wearing a suitable hat, should suffice she said.

“I think all the interest indicates that we never really grow up – or we shouldn’t, anyway. There is always joy in childhood memories.”

The other good news is that, for those who have left getting tickets to the last moment, there are still a few available.

In additional to tea and coffee, and traditional bakery and sandwiches, the event will also feature a fashion show and live entertainment.

The fashion show, co-ordinated by well-known local fashionista and volunteer presenter Rhonda McJannet, will feature clothing, jewelry and accessories from Edge: Fashion on the Edge as well as designer Marianne Greaves’ Art To Wear line.

“Edge, at Five Corners, is a wonderful community-oriented shop, run by Mary Jane O’Rourke, who has a really good eye for fashion and also teams them with fabulous shoes and jewelry,” Kaptyn said.

“And Marianne Greaves designs all her fabrics, which are just stunning, as well as lovely jewelry.”

Entertainment will also include a couple of songs by well Miriah Reitmeier, Kaptyn said.

“She’s a wonderful singer and she’ll be performing My Favourite Things and Somewhere Over The Rainbow for us.”

Local merchants and individuals have also contributed a grand total of 44 raffle and door prizes for the event Kaptyn said.

“There’s something for just about everybody,” she added, noting that prizes range from tickets for B.C. Lions games to the upcoming show with the tribute band Eagle Eyes at Blue Frog Studios, to an antique Staffordshire teapot, gift baskets, and gift certificates for a wide range of goods and services.

Tickets are available through the South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce, at www.sswrhiterockchamberofcommerce.ca/events, or in person, until Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Unit 22 – 1480 Foster St.



