South Surrey scout group to represent Canada in Finland

6th Peace Arch is a scout group from South Surrey made up of adults and youth volunteers

6th Peace Arch scout group is heading to Finland on Tuesday. (Contributed photo)

A South Surrey scouting group is getting set to cross the Atlantic ocean. Their destination – a Finland forest, where they will represent Canada at a jamboree event this month.

6th Peace Arch Scouts, made up of youth and adult volunteers, is one of two Canadian groups attending the event, the other scout group hailing from Kelowna.

Peace Arch scouting group is very active in outdoor activities and community service work around the city, participating in beach clean-ups, fundraising initiatives, community garden maintenance and more, notes a release.

The aim of Scouts Canada is to provide youths with opportunities to learn and challenge themselves through unique experiences. Learning the importance of helping others is a large part of their mandate also.

Canada is one of 22 countries that will be represented at Finland’s Jamboree, with groups arriving from Australia, Ukraine, Malta and more.

Heading the South Surrey scouts is commissioner Rob Skleryk, with Greg Christofferson, Caroline Hsu and Ritu Khanna making up the remaining adults attending.

The youths attending the jamboree are Jack Christofferson, Hannah Han, Duncan Hsieh, Lewin Jiang, Kirby Lin, Devon McRobert, Akshay Mohan, Taylor Sigouin, Caitlyn Skleryk and Henry Zhou.

All volunteers from the city will be arming themselves with Canadian memorabilia to share with Ukrainian youths at the event.

The large campsite hosting the event will allow for participants from all over the world to work together and form relationships as well as refine their outdoor skills. Surrounding the camp ground are several lakes, encouraging an abundance of activities.

Ahead of arriving in Finland, 6th Peace Arch will visit Iceland for a few days, jetting off on Tuesday, July 12 for a 15-day trip.

READ ALSO: Surrey council gives nod to supportive housing for youth

@SobiaMoman

sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of White RockSurrey