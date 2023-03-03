South Surrey self advocates call for kindness on transit

Self Advocates of Semiahmoo co-chairs Danielle Burns (left) and Michaela Robinson hope a video their group created with TransLink will promote kindness on public transit. (Contributed photo)

A new video released by Self Advocates of Semiahmoo encourages a few things that are sometimes lacking on public transit: kindness and patience.

Posted online earlier this year, the idea for Transit is for Everyone grew from an encounter SAS co-chair Danielle Burns had on the bus.

Burns uses the bus to get to the gym, and it’s usually a smooth ride.

However, “I have had a bad experience on the bus,” she says in the video.

Speaking with her peers, it became apparent Burns’ experience was not an isolated one.

So, she and a number of SAS members worked alongside TransLink to bring the video to life, in an effort to “make our community spaces inclusive to everyone.”

“The Self Advocates wanted to turn their negative experiences into a positive resource for our community and many others to propel change,” Sarah Clemas, SAS program co-ordinator, said.

“We want to make people aware that everyone, with or without a disability, can use public transit, including the bus, Skytrain, Ferries and Seabus,” co-chair Michaela Robinson said.

“Please watch this video and listen to what the Self Advocates of Semiahmoo are saying.”

It’s hoped that the video will inspire people to “take a second to reflect on what they can do to make community space better and embrace an environment of inclusion for all.”

READ ALSO: Self-Advocates of Semiahmoo issue video appeals amid pandemic concerns

It is not the first time that the group – formed to make changes through positive relationships – has taken to YouTube to remind people that their actions and words can have consequences, and that it’s important to be considerate of all people, whether they are typical or atypical.

In March 2020, they shared a series of short public-service announcements to highlight the importance of actions taken during the COVID-19 pandemic, to remind people that “what we do affects others and we have the choice to be there for everyone in getting through this safely.”

tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

disabilitiesTransit