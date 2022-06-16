South Surrey student awarded $100K – largest STEM scholarship in country

Aerin Brown graduated from Southridge School and will be heading to McGill University in September

A graduate of Southridge School has been awarded the largest STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) scholarship available in Canada, the $100,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship, taking Aerin Brown straight from South Surrey to McGill University in the fall.

Brown will be enrolling in the Software Engineering Program to obtain a bachelor of engineering degree at the Montreal institution.

Brown was chosen for the award because of her outstanding academic performance, leadership roles in Southridge’s coding club and as Drama Steward and for her participation in external dance classes.

She is one out of 100 students awarded with a scholarship from Schulich and the first from Southridge School to win.

“With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures,” program-founder Seymour Schulich stated in a news release, Thursday (June 16).

“They are the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators.”

