South Surrey students celebrated as heroes for coming to rescue of injured senior

After hearing calls for help, Star of the Sea students Aleks Majstorovic, James Paxton and Noah Wong located an elderly man in need of assistance. (Contributed photo)

A trio of Grade 7 South Surrey students are being hailed as heroes after coming to the aid of a senior who took a tumble into blackberry bushes.

The boys – Aleks Majstorovic, Noah Wong and James Paxton – were cycling near 20 Avenue and 140 Street when they heard cries for help. Locating the injured 91-year-old, they stayed with him and flagged down a passing motorist to assist.

A woman and her mother pulled over and called 911, Maria Kegel told Peace Arch News by email. Firefighters responded, extracting the senior and assisting him to waiting paramedics.

“The woman motorist who stopped and helped the man, praised the boys for being helpful, compassionate, calm, ready to assist and organized,” Kegel writes in her April 2 note.

READ ALSO: Star of Sea parents plant their flag on Kilimanjaro

In a letter to the school, the passing motorist praised the boys for their “quick thinking and coolness in the face of a stressful situation.”

“Had they not been riding by and stopped when they did, I’m not sure that the man would have been discovered for a long time as he could not be seen at all from the road and was equally not capable of getting himself up,” the driver writes.

“Without their help, the situation could have ended very differently.”

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

studentsSurrey