South Surrey-White Rock MP seeking nominations for Platinum Jubilee medal

An opportunity is underway to recognize service, achievement and efforts to better the South Surrey-White Rock community.

According to a news release, nominations are open for those deserving of the Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee medallion.

“For 70 years, Her Majesty has been an unwavering example of service and the jubilee is an opportunity to reach out and honour those South Surrey and White Rock residents who exemplify that same sort of commitment,” South Surrey-White Rock MP Kerry-Lynne Findlay said in the release.

“We are celebrating those who make our community better, while we pay tribute to the lifetime of work and commitment of the Queen.”

The medal marks the 70th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne in February, 1952.

While government issued 60,000 medals in 2012 to mark the Diamond Jubilee, a repeat of the gesture was not planned federally.

According to the release, Findlay commissioned the Platinum Jubilee Medallions “as a practical and appropriate way to mark this incredible jubilee milestone.” Other provinces, including Nova Scotia, have planned similar programs.

“I cannot think of another person who is still on the job after 70 years, and her devotion to duty speaks volumes about Queen Elizabeth,” Findlay said.

Nomination details and application forms are to be available at www.klfindlay.com, with a deadline of May 20 to submit.

A selection panel will help identify recipients who have made contributions in fields including community service, business, sports and more.

“In short, we’re looking to honour those who make us better as Canadians,” Findlay said.

Recipients are to be announced by June 13, and a recognition ceremony is planned for June 30.

