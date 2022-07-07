South Surrey youth skaters took to the ramps this week

Skaters strapped on their helmets and grabbed their boards to kick off the city’s Surrey Rides event in South Surrey Youth Park earlier this week.
Surrey Rides is for youth 18 years and younger from all skill levels to enjoy wheeling around skate parks throughout the city. The first event was on Tuesday (July 5) from 4 p.m. to 8p.m at South Surrey Skate Park in South Surrey Athletic Park.
Participants at each event are provided with a skateboard or scooter, if needed, and newcomers are given the chance to learn the craft from experienced skaters.
A total of 15 riders came out to enjoy the ramps in South Surrey with around 25 people in the audience enjoying the show, reported the City of Surrey’s Parks, Recreation and Culture department.
The next free event will be at Fraser Heights Skate Park on Friday, July 22 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
