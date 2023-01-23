The Flourishing Foundation is offering a free, eight-week Anti-Racism Circle course, beginning Feb. 6, 2023. (Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash photo)

The Flourishing Foundation is offering a free, eight-week Anti-Racism Circle course, beginning Feb. 6, 2023. (Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash photo)

SSWR Chamber, Flourishing Foundation host ‘Anti-Racism Circle’

Free eight-week online program begins Feb. 6

Registration is underway now for a free online course that “opens the conversation” about anti-racist language and strategies, with an aim to building stronger communities.

According to information shared by the South Surrey & White Rock Chamber of Commerce, the Flourishing Foundation – a grassroots initiative that aims to create “a better life for refugee, immigrant and Indigenous women in Canada” – will host the ‘Anti-Racism Circle: A Process for Decolonizing Self and Community’ course via Zoom, beginning Feb. 6.

Led by Dr. Andrea Montgomery Di Marco, participants will explore “Canada’s colonial roots, the insidious nature of racism in Canada, and the impact of racism on individuals, institutions, and our national identity.”

”We introduce and develop anti-racist language, strategies, and tools to integrate diversity and inclusion into our organizations and communities to build regenerative and healthy workplaces and spaces,” information on the foundation’s website elaborates.

“Participants gain invaluable awareness of racism and the process of decolonizing the self, together with tools for creating relevant, immediate, and critical strategies for building anti-racist workplaces and communities.”

Entrepreneurs, business owners, HR professionals, employers, social service providers, community leaders and “anyone with interest in learning more about becoming Anti-Racist” are encouraged to attend.

Previously, in 2021, an Anti-Racism Circle course was offered through Alexandra Neighbourhood House and the foundation.

READ MORE: Alexandra House to host eight-week anti-racism workshop

To sign up for the upcoming eight-week program, or for more information, email contact@flourishingfoundation.org


tracy.holmes@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

www.peacearchnews.com/newsletters

Educationracism

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
South Surrey home among grand-prize options in 2023 Choices Lottery
Next story
Expansion planned for White Rock’s native plant demonstration garden

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Panjabi Garden’ celebrates language and Gurmukhi script in new Surrey Art Gallery show

Team Turris won the BCHL's 3-on-3 all-star game with the help of Surrey Eagles goaltender Eli Pulver (right) and forward Jake Bongo (bottom row, second from left), on the all-Mainland Division team. (Photo: Island Images Photography/bchl.ca)
Surrey Eagles’ 2 all-stars shine in BCHL’s special weekend on outdoor rink in Penticton

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Final-seconds win for Sullivan Heights at Surrey RCMP Classic in Junior division

The Flourishing Foundation is offering a free, eight-week Anti-Racism Circle course, beginning Feb. 6, 2023. (Ehimetalor Akhere Unuabona/Unsplash photo)
SSWR Chamber, Flourishing Foundation host ‘Anti-Racism Circle’