Stamp Club donates $1,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

White Rock-based club has donated more than $18,000 to local charities

The Peace Arch Stamp Club was delighted to donate $1,000 to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation recently.

In addition, the club also had the pleasure of donating another $1,000 to the BC and Yukon Heart and Stroke Foundation, in the loving memory of Doreen Leishman.

This was made possible by the many donations of stamp collections by the residents of Surrey and White Rock to the Peace Arch Stamp Club, club president Terry Leishman explained in an email.

“From these donations, we were able to raise money for many local worthwhile causes such as our great hospital and the Heart and Stroke Foundation,” he said.

“To date, our club has been able to donate over $18,000 to many local worthy charities,” he noted.

The Peace Arch Stamp Club has 45 members who get together once a month except July and August.

Visitors are welcome and they’re always looking for new members, Leishman said.

