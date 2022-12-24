The Peace Arch Stamp Club has donated $1,000 to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. To date, thye’ve donated more than $18,000 to local charities. (contributed photo)

The Peace Arch Stamp Club has donated $1,000 to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation. To date, thye’ve donated more than $18,000 to local charities. (contributed photo)

Stamp Club donates $1,000 to Peace Arch Hospital Foundation

White Rock-based club has donated more than $18,000 to local charities

The Peace Arch Stamp Club was delighted to donate $1,000 to the Peace Arch Hospital Foundation recently.

In addition, the club also had the pleasure of donating another $1,000 to the BC and Yukon Heart and Stroke Foundation, in the loving memory of Doreen Leishman.

This was made possible by the many donations of stamp collections by the residents of Surrey and White Rock to the Peace Arch Stamp Club, club president Terry Leishman explained in an email.

“From these donations, we were able to raise money for many local worthwhile causes such as our great hospital and the Heart and Stroke Foundation,” he said.

“To date, our club has been able to donate over $18,000 to many local worthy charities,” he noted.

The Peace Arch Stamp Club has 45 members who get together once a month except July and August.

Visitors are welcome and they’re always looking for new members, Leishman said.

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsDonation

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Cold snap creates perfect conditions for game of shinny in South Surrey
Next story
VIDEO: Working 7 days a week with 2 kids, B.C. single mom surprised with car

Just Posted

A burst pipe may be responsible for the partial collapse of the ceiling at a Surrey Safeway on Friday. The store at 152 Street and 88 Avenue has been closed two days before Christmas, according to a Black Press Media freelancer on scene. (Shane MacKichan photo)
Burst of frozen pipe may be to blame for partial collapse of ceiling at Surrey Safeway

Alex Fraser Bridge (pictured) and Port Mann Bridge both closed to traffic at roughly the same time on Friday (Dec. 23) morning due to ice falling from cables onto vehicles. (Shane MacKichan photo)
VIDEO: Alex Fraser Bridges reopens to traffic

Foundry BC is opening a new centre in Surrey’s hub for youth age 12-24 for access to social services. (Surrey Schools photo)
Input sought on youth centre coming to downtown Surrey

Snowstorm in Langley on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (Anna Burns/Surrey Now Leader)
Imminent snowstorm sparks travel advisory in Lower Mainland ahead of Christmas Eve

Pop-up banner image