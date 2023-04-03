‘Strombo’ coming to Surrey to help celebrate 25 of the city’s award-winning young people

List of this year’s winners announced by Surrey Board of Trade

George Stroumboulopoulos will be in Surrey for an awards event on May 3. (Submitted photo)

Surrey Board of Trade has announced broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos as the guest speaker at Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 awards event this spring, and also revealed the list of award-winners.

“Strombo” has been a familiar face on Canadian TV and voice on radio and podcasts over the past 30-plus years.

He’ll help celebrate the award-winning initiatives of Surrey’s youth (25 years old or younger) at an event Wednesday, May 3 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, starting at 5 p.m.

Annually, the 25 award winners are chosen for their business or community achievements, leadership ability, community involvement, professional achievements and the uniqueness of their business or community projects.

A bio describes Stroumboulopoulos as a “multi-talented storyteller and media personality” who reaches a global audience through his weekly Apple Music radio show, “Strombo,” heard in 160-plus countries and boasting more than 70 million subscribers. He also curates an online book club, Strombo’s Lit, for Apple Books.

Over the years he’s hosted and/or executive-produced of popular shows on CBC and MuchMusic. His charity work involves Innocence Canada, Canadian Drug Policy Coalition, Michael J. Fox Foundation and Artists for Peace and Justice Canada.

Tickets for the awards event are $40 for SBOT members or $65 for the general public, online at businessinsurrey.com.

In alphabetical order, winners of the 2023 Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25 awards are listed below, with affiliation and age:

Amadea de Wit, Alivio Technologies and SFU Mechatronics System Engineering, 21

Anmol Sandhu, The Red Badge Foundation, 20

Armaan Dhillon, Kwantlen University Student Association, 21

Colton Sandberg, Cove-Healthy Living Service Hub/Surrey Mobilization and Resiliency Table, 25

Ekam Panesar, DishPal Restaurant Services Corp, 21

Finn Liu, Fraser Heights Secondary School, 16

Glisha Nadine Dela Cruz, Audio Engineer, Singer/Songwriter, Global Peace Alliance BC, 22

Gurleena Sukhija, Anti-Prejudice Project, 17

Helen Sofia Pahaou, Simon Fraser Student Society, 25

Huzaifa Wahla, Coolares, 23

Ishaan Kohli, SkyAcres Agrotechnologies Inc, 25

Ishant Goyal, Freshslice Pizza and Kwantlen Polytechnic University, 22

Jasmeen Kaur Sran, BC’s Childhood Cancer Society, 18

Jasmine Broeder, Surrey Pride Society, 24

Joban Sran, A Second Chance- Harm Reduction Society, 24

Madison Fleischer, Slava Sweatshirts Inc., 23

Monica Jandu, Young Minds Exploring Science, 22

Prab Mangat, Generate Agent Leads, 23

Qudrat Aujla, BC Children’s Hospital BioBank, 25

Ryan Stolys, One Iota Performance Inc., 24

Sarthak Tyagi, Smart Navigation Cane and Home Security System, 19

Shawn Domingo, Domingo & Associates Real Estate Group, Balens Grooming Products and Snipes for Smiles, 25

Sohat Sharma, Melius Mentorship Network, 22

Simrit Mangat, NailSight App, 17

Zora Heer, LA Matheson Secondary School, 17

The Honorary Health & Safety in the Workplace Award goes to Jasmine Broeder.



