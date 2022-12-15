Students “deck the doors” at Lord Tweedsmuir for annual contest

Students, staff, and alumni judged Lord Tweedsmuir’s annual “Christmas Doors Contest” Dec. 14.
For the contest, students decorated their classroom door using only a bag of items that are given to them. They were also allowed to augment the decorations with an unlimited amount of Christmas wrapping paper.
After first prize was awarded, the judging committee named three honourable mentions.
Mrs. R. Robinson’s English 11 class won first place, with the honourable mentions going to Ms. Ojea’s Spanish 9 class, Ms. Mason’s Psychology 12 class, and Ms. Payton’s Grade 9 French class.
Nearly 30 classrooms participated in the decade-old contest.
