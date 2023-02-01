PowerPlay and Surrey Board of Trade Youth Business Leader Exchange in Surrey on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Students learn from Surrey business leaders

The students had recently completed the PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs program.

Sixty elementary school students from five Surrey schools descended upon the Civic Hotel (13475 Central Ave) on Jan. 24 to learn from local business leaders.

The students had recently completed the PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs program.

Anita Huberman, CEO of Surrey Board of Trade, said the event, co-hosted by the PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs and the Surrey Board of Trade, helps ensure the students are well connected to business leaders in the community. She spoke about the importance of the students learning to “stand out from the crowd” and put themselves out there as business people.

Bill Roche, the co-founder of PowerPlay Young Entrepreneurs, said the event offers students an opportunity to learn from experienced entrepreneurs.

“This gives them a chance to build on that initial desire and interest and experience and really take it to the next level,” said Roche.

The event also provided the students with a chance to put their entrepreneurial minds to work. They were given various tasks, from building the tallest tower out of paper to developing a business plan for a product they invented.

Blake Collins, 13, a Grade 7 student, said he learned the importance of having fun as an entrepreneur and testing your ideas.

“I’m just here to have fun and listen to all the entrepreneurs here.”

PowerPlay and Surrey Board of Trade Youth Business Leader Exchange in Surrey on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PowerPlay and Surrey Board of Trade Youth Business Leader Exchange in Surrey on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PowerPlay and Surrey Board of Trade Youth Business Leader Exchange in Surrey on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PowerPlay and Surrey Board of Trade Youth Business Leader Exchange in Surrey on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

EducationEntrepreneursSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three construction workers recognized for life-saving efforts at Surrey job site

Just Posted

File photo
Surrey council approves utility rate hikes for 2023

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
Corporate highs, cancer lows and banjo clawhammering in ‘Tomatoes’ show coming to Surrey

Fence surrounding the future Newton Community Centre site includes a rendering of the facility, on King George Boulevard at 70A Avenue. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
Newton needs the new community centre, 2 Safe Surrey councillors fire back at BIA

An image from Josh Ramsay’s 2022 video for the song “Best of Me,” directed by Surrey-based Stephano Barberis. (Screenshot)
WATCH: New reel celebrates work of Canada’s most awarded music video director, Surrey’s Barberis