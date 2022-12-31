Surrey 2023 New Years resolutions

Some of us make them, some of us break them

We asked Surrey residents what their New Year’s resolutions were. Here are a few of the responses.

Mayor Brenda Locke, City of Surrey

“My wish for myself and all the residents of Surrey for 2023 is that we take time every day to enjoy the things in life that are most important: Our friends, our family and the ones we love. May we all appreciate and cherish what we have, and find joy in the simple but most meaningful parts of our lives.”

Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, Surrey RCMP

“My New Year’s Resolution is to encourage the newest addition to our family, a golden retriever puppy called Sadie, to smarten up a bit and learn from her older wiser retriever companion named Sugar. I’m really hoping Sadie will cease and desist with her relentless efforts to eat my shoes, get into my luggage, and always be the cause of plenty of mischief! I also hope she’ll be on her best behaviour when she comes to visit all the hard-working officers and staff on shift around the clock here at the Surrey RCMP detachment….she usually tries stealing their food.”

(Submitted Photo: Surrey RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards)

Chief Norm Lipinski, Surrey Police Service

“To further empower and equip the exceptional staff at Surrey Police Service to protect public safety and Surrey residents.”

Surrey Fire Fighters Association

“Build a larger compliment of firefighters, to better serve our community.”

Councillor Mike Bose

“My resolutions would be to exercise more, find a work life balance that allows time with family and friends and do all I can to help move Surrey forward as the leading community it is.”

Councillor Doug Elford

“Focus on being more tolerant and positive and finish the book I am writing.”

Councillor Linda Annis

1. Keep listening. Surrey residents know their city and neighborhoods.

2. Work with federal and provincial partners so that we have the infrastructure a growing city needs. We need more schools, more transit and more community pools, rinks and rec centres.

3. Make city hall more responsive to residents and taxpayers, after all that’s why we’re here.

4. Resolve the policing issue and get fully behind whatever the final choice is. This badly handled issued has consumed four years and millions of dollars. Time to put it behind us.

Kiran Toor, KidsPlay Foundation president

“Year end is a time for reflecting on successes and failures with an intent to move forward with a whole bunch of experiences curated over the year. It has not been easy for many of us to integrate back into this new post pandemic world. At Kids-Play Foundation, we understand how impactful the last few years have been on youth and families. Our resolution for the coming year is expanding our program reach and making it accessible for many more who need support to come forward and seek the help and guidance they need.”

Anita Huberman, President & CEO, Surrey Board of Trade

“When we think of a resolution at the beginning of the year, it causes significant pressure to change.

“But why change when we are already the best part of ourselves? Success is a journey, not a destination. My resolution is to continue to be successful in a variety of ways, both professionally and personally, through the year.”

Martin Rooney, Surrey Pride Society President

“My new year’s resolution is to continue to work for equality of the Rainbow community, and to engage in dialogues that will result in the flying of the Pride flag at City Hall for the month of June. It is my hope that all marginalized folks will be considered equal and be respected for their humanity.”

Jane Adams, Surrey Hospitals Foundation President & CEO

“Mine is to start making a dent on my bucket list.”

Harmien Torenbeek

“To live the best we can, one day at a time.”

From Instagram

“Go to the eye doctor, I haven’t been in a while” (@mrbrzna)

“Save money” (@harpinder2002)

“Vote Trudeau out” (@da.rrell874)

“To have a better year than 2022!!! Lol.” (@instajryan)

