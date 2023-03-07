Lettuce is bagged for delivery during a United Way BC “Food Hub” event in Vernon. (Submitted photo)

Lettuce is bagged for delivery during a United Way BC “Food Hub” event in Vernon. (Submitted photo)

Surrey a launch city for new Food Link app powered by volunteer food-delivery drivers

United Way BC aims to tackle food insecurity in the province

Surrey is among B.C. pilot-launch areas for a new mobile app designed to tackle food insecurity in the province, and volunteer food-delivery drivers are needed to help get the initiative off the ground.

The United Way BC’s Food Link, which went live Monday (March 6), is a demand-based app that “connects people with the healthy, nutritious, culturally appropriate food they need, when they need it,” the organization says.

The goal is to reduce barriers to accessing quality food for British Columbians.

Non-profits can request specific community food needs for local food suppliers and organizations to fulfill, and volunteer drivers then deliver the food.

United Way BC says the app provides food businesses with a free and simple way to donate food to those in need “while ensuring all community members have dignified access to the food that is essential for wellbeing.”

Food Link is now live in Surrey, Upper Fraser Valley and the North Okanagan, and will be rolled out in other areas of the province later this year. United Way’s goal is to have the app used B.C.-wide by 2025.

With the rising cost of food due to inflation, more British Columbians are experiencing food insecurity, which is defined by the Canadian government as the “inability to acquire or consume an adequate diet quality or sufficient quantity of food in socially acceptable ways, or the uncertainty that one will be able to do so.”

In B.C. today, United Way says 15 per cent of people are considered food-insecure, which means that more than 726,000 people struggle to put enough quality food on the table.

“The issue is not that there is not enough food to distribute to community members in need, but rather it is an issue of access, both in terms of cost and people’s ability to get to the food they need,” says Kim Winchell, United Way BC’s provincial director of Community Impact and Investment.

“Food Link addresses these challenges directly by acting as an easy-to-use and reliable connector between food organizations and businesses and non-profits and their program participants. Volunteers are critical to these connections.”

People can download the Food Link app on uwbc.ca/program/foodlink, and volunteers can sign up on the website ivolunteer.ca/foodlink. Volunteers must have access to a safe, reliable vehicle, and a valid B.C. driver’s license.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Charity and DonationsFoodinflationUnited Way

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: ‘This beautiful work’: Sts’ailes First Nation welcomes 29 baskets home

Just Posted

Surrey general manager of finance Kam Grewal presents city’s proposed budget to the finance committee on Monday. (Screen shot)
Surrey finance committee rejects proposed 17.5% tax hike, votes to limit it to no more than 12.5%

Lettuce is bagged for delivery during a United Way BC “Food Hub” event in Vernon. (Submitted photo)
Surrey a launch city for new Food Link app powered by volunteer food-delivery drivers

A more than $1.6 million pothole repair contract was approved by Surrey council at its March 6 meeting. (Black Press file photo)
Surrey council approves $1.6M contract for pothole repairs

“To Fly Again Soon” by Gina Liu, Grand Prize winner in the City of Delta’s 14th Annual Earth Day Photo Contest. (City of Delta photo)
‘Environmental stewardship’ focus of Delta’s Earth Day photo contest