Surrey cat charity appeals for pet-food donations

The Surrey Community Cat Foundation is appealing for pet-food donations. (File photo)

A Surrey cat shelter is appealing for donations to help fill the shelves of its food bank.

On Facebook Tuesday (March 29), the Surrey Community Cat Foundation said that COVID-19 put a damper on donations “and people are struggling to feed their cats and the strays they feed.”

The foundation partners with the Surrey Urban Mission and local stores to assist cat guardians who need help to feed the animals in their care, the post notes.

“By donating food, you can help improve their health and welfare.”

The volunteer-run charity – which became a B.C.-registered society in 2015, after forming the year prior to help address a growing number of homeless cats in Surrey – also offers covers the cost of spay/neuter services for up to 300 cats owned by low-income families per year.

They issued an appeal for help with that aspect in December, citing a spike in demand that left them “struggling to keep up.” The response enabled them to put 176 cats through the program in just two months, a Facebook update states. As well, an offer to match donations up to $3,000 was received.

READ MORE: Surrey charity struggling to keep up with demand for free cat spay, neuter services

Those interested in helping out with the food shortage may drop off donations of canned or bagged food to a handful of Surrey stores, including Mother Hubbard’s in South Surrey (105-1812 152 St.), Clayton Critters Ltd. (6820 188 St.) and Pet Food ‘N’ More in Newton (400-7380 King George Blvd.).

To donate funds, visit surreycats.ca/donatemoney, or for more information about the organization, visit surreycats.ca


CatsSurrey

