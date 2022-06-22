Sullivan Elementary students talk to a firefighter during the school’s sports day June 17. (Submitted photo)

Surrey firefighters cook lunch for students who won a coin-drive challenge for Ignite cause

Kids at Sullivan Elementary ‘were so happy to finally have their barbecue’

Firefighters gave some Surrey students a barbecue to remember on June 17.

Pre-pandemic, Sullivan Elementary won a coin-drive challenge organized by Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society, in a fundraiser for the organization’s Ignite a Dream campaign.

Sullivan squeaked past Hyland Elementary to win the challenge, and both schools raised a combined $1218.25.

As a thank-you, off-duty firefighters showed up at Sullivan’s sports day to serve hot dogs to the contest-winning students. The kids also did a firehose relay, explored a fire truck and tried on some gear.

“It was a beautiful day and after two years of waiting, all the kids were so happy to finally have their barbecue,” said Joel Neufeld, chair of Ignite a Dream, which is Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society’s premier cocktail social, returning Sept. 24 at the KPU Cloverdale campus.

“All proceeds from the evening go towards the Ignite entrance award for students in Surrey who have overcome great obstacles in their life and hope to pursue post-secondary education at KPU,” Neufeld explained. “To date, we have helped enable 52 students to work towards becoming valuable, contributing members of society.”

• READ ALSO: Sullivan student, 6, raises more than half of school’s $10,473 total, then donates prize toy.

At Sullivan’s sports day, firefighters cooked more than 450 hot dogs and served chips and watermelon on the side. All food was donated by Fresh Street Market (Panorama), Old Dutch, Canada Bread and Grimm’s Fine Foods.

“We were blown away by the hard work, generosity and enthusiasm of the crew to organize and cook lunch for an entire school,” stated school principal Rachel Der. “They seemed to be having as much fun as the kids. This will be a tough Games Day to beat.”

