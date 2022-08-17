Surrey firefighters help ‘Ignite A Dream’ for students with Sept. 24 cocktail social at KPU

The last such event, in April 2019, attracted more than 300 people

Another Ignite A Dream cocktail social is being fired up to raise money for Surrey students in need of financial help.

The evening event, on hold since 2019, returns to KPU’s Tech Campus in Cloverdale on Saturday, Sept. 24, starting at 7 p.m.

Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society’s annual party promises “an elegant evening of wine tasting, craft beer and culinary treats designed to provide educational opportunities for youth in Surrey who have shown great resiliency in overcoming adversity.”

Tickets are $60 each or 10 for $500, and attendees must be 19-plus. Buy tickets on surreyfirefighters.com/ignite.

The last Ignite a Dream event, in April 2019, attracted more than 300 people.

Funds are given to graduating high school students in Surrey who have overcome significant barriers in their lives to pursue a post-secondary education at KPU.

Scotiabank says it will match funds raised by the firefighters society, up to $15,000, and also provide a team of 30 volunteers to support this year’s event. Other event sponsors are Save-On-Foods, Global BC, Surrey Now-Leader and South Surrey and White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

“After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the SFFCS scholarship program is in need of a significant boost,” says Dylan Van Rooyen, vice-president of Surrey Fire Fighters’ Charitable Society.

“Working together we will be able to support even more students who face barriers in attending post-secondary education.”

To be eligible for an Ignite a Dream award, students must be graduating from Surrey School District, have overcome adversity and have extreme financial need. An application can be found on surreyfirefighters.com.



