Parveen Goel, left, Satbir Singh Cheema, MP Ken Hardie, Maninder Grewal, Kam Pawar & Arvinder Bubber pose for a photo at PICS head office in Surrey on Jan. 5, 2023 . (Submitted Photo: PICS Society)

Parveen Goel, left, Satbir Singh Cheema, MP Ken Hardie, Maninder Grewal, Kam Pawar & Arvinder Bubber pose for a photo at PICS head office in Surrey on Jan. 5, 2023 . (Submitted Photo: PICS Society)

Surrey non-profit CEO awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award

Satbir Singh Cheema, CEO of PICS Society, was presented with the award on Jan. 5

Satbir Singh Cheema, the president of the Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society, was recently awarded the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Award for outstanding service to the community.

Cheema joined PICS in 1998 and has served in various roles in the organization thought-out the years.

Gangandeep Bal, the communications officer at PICS, said in a release that Cheema’s work in his community has not gone unnoticed.

“Under his leadership and guidance, PICS Society has expanded their services in many areas and locations, reaching and helping thousands of people,” stated Bal.

Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society is a Surrey based registered non-profit that has been serving communities throughout the Lower Mainland since 1987.

Cheema received the award at PICS’s head office in Newton on Jan. 5. Ken Hardie, MP for Fleetwood- Port Kells, presented the award to Cheema.

Chema thanked those in attendance, which included PICS Society board members, volunteers and staff.

“I am truly humbled and grateful to have been nominated for this special recognition. I am accepting this award on behalf of my PICS family, and I am dedicating it to my mentor, coach, leader and role model – late Mr. Charanpal Gill, the Founder of PICS Society,” stated Cheema.

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Medal is a commemorative medal created to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s accession in 1952.

Award recipients have made contributions in a number of fields, including community service, business, arts and culture, sports, education, and volunteerism.

-With files from Colleen Flanagan


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

AwardsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cloverdale woman speaks out after pedestrian hit in intersection

Just Posted

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. has a wide variety of webinars and workshops related to dementia.
The Alzheimer Society of B.C. wants to change how people view dementia

Nev Bains was last seen on the morning of Jan. 13 (Submitted photo: Delta Police)
Delta police asking for help finding high-risk North Delta woman

Entrance to the Canada Passport Office inside Central City shopping centre in Whalley. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Surrey passport applicants might consider foul-weather approach

Jeremiah Brooks speaking at the Black Excellence Day virtual event on Jan 13, 2022. Brooks is a grade 10 student at North Surrey Secondary. (Photo: Surrey Schools/ Twitter)
Surrey students show solidarity by honouring Black Shirt Day and Black Excellence Day