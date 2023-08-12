Surrey non-profit host event ‘to celebrate the spirit of youthfulness through the game of soccer’

Taran Kingsbury from the YMCA takes on a member from Surrey Crime Prevention Society at PICS community youth soccer event at Newton Athletic Park in Surry on August 11, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

In honour of International Youth Day, Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS) Society hosted a soccer and networking event at Newton Athletic Park (7395 128 St).

“The event aims to celebrate the spirit of youthfulness and wellness through the game of soccer, bringing together young individuals from diverse backgrounds,” Phalak Betab, PICS communications & fundraising officer, stated in a news release.

PICS staff members Hardeep Kaur and Rashmeet Kaur helped organize the event.

Nine teams and over 115 people from different community organizations took part in the event, Hardeep said.

Sports are especially important for youth as it helps them get out in the community and keeps them on the right path, said Rahmeet.

Rashmeet told the Now-Leader the original idea for the soccer event was for casual games of three-on-three.

“But it’s highly competitive; right now, everybody wants to win,” Rahmeet said.

One of the many organizations present was the Surrey Crime Prevention Society.

The Society has volunteer programs focusing on safety within Surrey, Andre Cruz from Surrey Crime Prevention Society said.

“We do stuff like cleaning graffiti, preventing crimes by reporting and being vigilant, and essentially mentoring young members of society,” Cruz said.

“It’s great to see so many people engaged and see the community out here being active,” Cruz said.

Taran Kingsbury, a youth programs manager at YMCA BC said the event was great for team bonding and networking with other community organizations.

“We’re having a good time learning about what other organizations have and what we can offer,” Kingsbury said.

Other organizations that took part were the University Canada West, International Student Union, the City of Surrey and Staples.

YMCA takes on Surrey Crime Prevention Society at PICS community youth soccer event at Newton Athletic Park in Surry on August 11, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)



