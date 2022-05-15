Surrey Parks and Coast Salish Plant Nursery collaborate to help environment

The partnership is delivering a custom seed blend to grow wildflowers throughout the city

Skelkelosen Pollinator Seed Blend packs will be distributed throughout the month of May so that the native-B.C. wildflowers can be planted (Contributed Photo/City of Surrey)

Surrey Parks and the Coast Salish Plant Nursery have collaborated on an initiative that will allow for flowers to bloom that supply the city with more than just beauty.

Skelkelosen Pollinator Seed Blend was created through the teamwork of the nursery and Surrey Parks, and will be distributed throughout the month.

The seeds are a custom blend to grow wildflowers that are native to B.C. This is the first time that Surrey Parks is working with Coast Salish Plant Nursery in hopes of supporting the nursery’s work to achieve reconciliation through conservation.

With the planting of these flowers, the hope is to attract pollinators, increase biodiversity and support wildlife habitats, notes a release issued Thursday (May 12). Many of the wildflowers that will be grown from the seed blend also have medicinal and other human uses. The plants are very resilient and can withstand heat and drought.

Skelkelosen is a Xwlemi Chosen word, meaning dream or vision. The language is shared by North Straits Nations, which the Semiahmoo First Nation is reviving the use of, along with SENĆOŦEN.

Roxanne Charles and Easton and Feather Arnouse are Semiahmoo artists whose work can be seen in the bee art displayed on the packaging of the seeds.

“The Skelkelosen Pollinator Seed Blend packs are an example of the City’s commitment to the environment,” Doug McCallum, mayor of Surrey, said in the release.

“Developed in collaboration with the Coast Salish Plant Nursery and featuring local seeds that will enhance and complement the City’s biodiversity, we are proud to be able to share this special seed blend with our community.”

In total, 4,000 Skelkelosen Pollinator Seed Blend packs will be distributed at environmental events and to schools and Surrey Parks volunteers.

Seed packs will be distributed at the following programs and events throughout the month: Youth Invasive Plant Removal (May 20), Nature Work Party (May 21), Meeting with Plants a Guided Walk (May 26), Picnic with Pollinators (May 28), Seed Library (May 28) and Green Timbers Open Forest (May 29).

For more event details, visit: surrey.ca/parks

