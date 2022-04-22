Surrey school gets grant to help students connect with culture through music

Old Yale Road Elementary in Whalley one of 78 schools in Canada selected to receive money

MusiCounts is doling out grants to schools across Canada, including one in Surrey, to buy instruments and equipment. (Pixabay photo)

An elementary school in Whalley is getting some money to help students connect with their cultural identity through music.

Old Yale Road Elementary school (10135 132 Street) is one of 78 schools across Canada selected to receive a grant as part of the 2022 MusiCounts Band Aid program, it was announced Friday (April 22).

It’s unclear exactly how much Old Yale Road will receive but MusiCounts says the Surrey school is part of a group of 32 schools in B.C. and the prairies that will divy up $362,500. The Band Aid program provides under-resourced schools with grants of up to $15,000 to buy instruments and equipment.

The Now-Leader has reached out to the Surrey school district for more information.

Calling itself ‘Canada’s music education charity,’ MusiCounts is associated with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences and the Juno Awards. Is goal is to make music accessible and inclusive for youth across Canada by providing instruments, equipment and resources.

Other schools in B.C. to receive a grant are:

• Dr. D.A. Perley Elementary, Grand Forks

• Ecole Mary Hill Elementary School, Port Coquitlam

• Squiala Elementary & Secondary School, Chilliwack

• Agassiz Elementary-Secondary School, Agassiz

• GW Carlson Elementary, Fort Nelson

• WJ Mouat Secondary School, Abbotsford

• Cunningham Elementary, Vancouver

• A.D. Rundle Middle School, Chilliwack