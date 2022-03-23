Volunteers put on a pancake breakfast at Camellia Residences on Sunday (March 20) to raise money for the people of Ukraine. The event raised $4,315. (Photo submitted)

Whalley

Surrey seniors home raises $4,315 to help people of war-torn Ukraine

More than 240 people attend pancake breakfast on Sunday (March 20) to support Red Cross

A pancake breakfast at a Surrey seniors home raised more than $4,000 to help the people of Ukraine as war continues to ravage their country.

The event was held at Camellia Residences, a retirement community at 10928 132 St. in Whalley.

Justin Penney, Camellia Residences regional director for leasing and marketing, said even with the cold and rainy weather, more than 240 people attended the fundraiser on Sunday (March 20).

“It’s a great initiative,” he told the Now-Leader last week. “We have the team members, we have the kitchen, we have the willingness and want to do it, and the space so it’s of course just something that we want to do and at the very least that we can do. We wish we could do more.”

Members of the nearby Ukranian Orthodox Church of St. Mary also supported the event and were presented with a special blue and yellow paper flower created by the seniors living at Camellia Residence.

Penny said the event raised a total of $4,315 and all proceeds support the Canadian Red Cross’s efforts to help the people of Ukraine.

To donate, click here.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk


beau.simpson@surreynowleader.com
Members of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of St. Mary supported Camellia Residences’s pancake breakfast on Sunday (March 20). (Photo submitted)

