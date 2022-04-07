Surrey seniors org becomes Brella after 45 years of Come Share services, programs

The new logo for Surrey-based Brella Community Services Society, formerly Seniors Come Share Society. The organization provides services and programs for seniors across Surrey and White Rock. (submitted image)

After 45 years of operation, one Surrey-based seniors organization has changed its name and look.

Launched in 1977, Seniors Come Share Society is now known as Brella Community Services Society, with a new logo that resembles a colourful umbrella.

The organization provides a number of services and programs for seniors across Surrey and White Rock, with offices on 24 Avenue.

“We are ‘the’ organization in the community to turn to for seniors, their families and community members to get assistance, information and support,” explains a post on comeshare.ca. “Our community programs have broadened to address the emerging challenges that seniors face.”

Brella executive director Louise Tremblay said those who manage the nonprofit “feel privileged to be part of this community for the last 45 years. We appreciate all the accolades, feedback and support you have afforded us over this time.”

The decision to change the name and look was made with careful consideration, she says.

“We felt it needed to be done to better reflect our vision for safe, caring, and inclusive communities where aging adults can live engaged and meaningful lives within their own aspirations and abilities,” Tremblay stated.

“We are Brella. Our six colours represent our six values: integrity, respect, compassion, inclusiveness, collaboration, and excellence.”

• RELATED STORY from 2020: Surrey seniors call Seniors’ Centre Without Walls, a new-to-B.C. program; ‘Crazy coincidence’ saw program connect soon after COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Tremblay says that while the organization has been providing community-based services to older adults, people with dementia, and care partners, “we recognize that our community has changed over the last four and half decades. It has changed in the way of diversity and in the way our participants, some of whom not identifying as seniors, are wanting to receive support.

“Aging adults may need a little help, but more and more they like to be perceived as capable, vibrant, and valuable members of the community. They wish to distance themselves from labels that suggest otherwise. In their service providers, they seek a person-centred environment where they can access the services they choose, delivered in the way they like and when they want them.”

Brella runs three day programs for older adults and 25 additional community programs with about 59 staff, along with more than 50 volunteers.

• RELATED: ‘Tech buddies’ keep Surrey seniors connected during pandemic.

• READ ALSO: New day program for older adults opens in Guildford (in 2017); Seniors Come Share Society marks its third such program in the region.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

SeniorsSurreyWhite Rock