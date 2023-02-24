Surrey SPARK stages hosts afternoon of sharing and storytelling for families

The Stars of the North Drum Group, who originate from the Tlowitsis Nation on Vancouver Island, perform at the Surrey SPARK Stages event in Surrey on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Clayton Community Centre was buzzing with activity on Saturday (Feb. 18) as Surrey SPARK Stages and the Parks, Recreational, and Cultural Department hosted an afternoon of sharing and storytelling for families.

The event featured a showing of the film Th’owxiya: The Hungry Feast Dish. The film is a Kwantlen First Nation’s tale of the legend of Th’owxiya.

There was also a number of different family-friendly activities, including a shadow portrait studio which was run by the visual arts team at the community centre. There was a scavenger hunt and an Indigenous performance by The Stars of the North Drum Group, which originates from the Tlowitsis Nation on Vancouver Island.

Marnie Perrin, artistic director of Surrey SPARK stages, ensures that these events are for everyone.

“I look at everything that that we present, so I make sure that not only the kids gonna love it, but the adults are going to love it,” Perrin said.

The next Surrey SPARK stages event is March 11 at Surrey Arts Centre (13750 88 Avenue). Jamie Adkin will be performing a one-man circus show.

“He’s an amazing performer,” said Perrin. “Before that show happens there will be a juggling workshop, so people can come and there’ll be some information on how you can go home and make your own juggling balls. And then there’ll be an opportunity to learn how to juggle.”

Tickets for the event range from $16- $26 and can be purchased online at Surrey Civic Theatres.



