Surrey students host Model United Nations at Johnston Heights on Saturday

100 students from Surrey and White Rock secondary schools will come together to debate world events

Over 100 secondary students from Surrey and White Rock will debate global affairs at a Model United Nations on Saturday (Feb. 11) at Johnston Heights Secondary.

The Model United Nations club was formed last year by students in the International Baccalaureate diploma program. It’s made up of mainly grade 11 and 12 students who meet weekly to learn about current world issues and the purpose of Model UN’s.

Mat Giacomello, a global politics teacher at Johnston Heights, noted in a Surrey Schools post that as the students are politically aware, they wanted to form their own Model UN club at the school.

“They had this idea of hosting their own and they’re incredibly eager and excited to do it – it took on a life of its own,” he said.

On Sunday, the students will represent different countries and will discuss current and historical events, “in front of four committees modelled after groups from the UN:

•Historical Crisis Committee: analyzing and discussing the Berlin Crisis of 1961;

•Social Humanitarian & Cultural Committee: discussing the Uyghur Muslim disenfranchisement and oppression in China;

•United Nations Office on Drugs & Crime: discussing organ trafficking over international borders;

•United Nations Development Program: discussing the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, focusing on development of the nations.”

“It’s quite a spectrum, and the students will get to discuss where their country lines up on those particular issues,” Giacomello said, adding that Model UN is also a great opportunity for students to develop public speaking skills.

“It’s great to see students become more involved in their understanding of politics,” he said. “Maybe it’s just because of the world and how kids are so connected now, it seems like younger generations are so much more connected to politics and global issues and international mindedness. It’s really encouraging for the future, as a teacher.”



