Surrey teen takes aim at Miss Teenage Canada crown

Burnsview Secondary grad Suhana Gill, 17, from Surrey Suhana Gill is set to compete for the title of Miss Teenage Canada in Toronto July 24-29, 2023 after being crowned Miss Teenage Southern British Columbia in April. (Suhana Gill/submitted photo)

Burnsview Secondary alumna Suhana Gill is on her way to Toronto to compete at the Miss Teenage Canada pageant.

The 17-year-old Surrey resident, who earned way to the national competition after being crowned Miss Teenage Southern British Columbia at the provincial contest in April, said she always wanted to be in a pageant and act as a role model for young girls in her community, but waited until she had graduated high school.

“For the B.C. pageant I had to go through an interview to be chosen as a delegate. Then from there, there were around 40 girls, and only 10 got selected to go to Toronto,” she said in a phone interview with the North Delta Reporter. “I was one of the lucky ones.”

The national competition will take place July 24 to 29, with pageant events including photo shoots, meetups with fellow contestants, and various competitive elements. A final on-stage interview in a full evening gown will be the conclusion to determine a winner.

Gill’s competition platform is largely based on spreading awareness about climate change. After years of championing the cause, she began her own initiative called Bluer&Greener last fall to provide other youth with ways to fight climate change.

“This is where I spread awareness about climate change and get the youth involved, because education is important,” she said.

Gill is also an ambassador for 350 Canada, an organization that focuses on promoting better climate practices amid political stakeholders, as well as organizing protests.

Having graduated from high school two years early in 2021, Gill is currently studying political science and criminology at Kwantlen-Polytechnic University with the aim of becoming a corporate lawyer.

“I want to show young girls that they can do whatever they put their mind to, that they can get the positions that are male-dominated and that we can empower one another.”

Outside of school and her environmental interests, Gill said she loves fashion and anything glamorous.

“I find fashion is a way to express who I am, depending on the day I can dress to the occasion. I also just love ‘glamming’ up, and that’s also why I got into pageantry. It’s an excuse to wear big fancy dresses and act like a princess.”

Gill said she’s largely been supported and empowered in her pageantry journey by her mom and aunts — fulfilling a dream many of her aunts always had.

“They’ve been my backbone in everything I’ve always wanted to do, and I don’t think I would’ve gotten to the point I am without them. It was different back then — I’m a Punjabi Sikh woman and in our community before this wasn’t something we would go into because it was very restricted. Now, we’re breaking barriers and I hope to show other girls that they can do pageantry,” she said.

“I feel like there’s this common myth that it’s all about beauty, but there can’t be pageantry without having an education or without being aware of what’s going on in the world.”

Gill hopes to continue on in pageants, and that her ultimate goal is to one day win Miss Universe.

Links to Gill’s Bluer&Greener campaign, as well as to vote for her at the Miss Teenage Canada competition, can be found on her Instagram page (@suhanakaurgill).

