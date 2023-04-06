Surrey ‘time travel’ event to showcase photos of city sites of the past and how they look today

For those keen to see Surrey’s past, check out the online Surrey Time Lapse Tool

The old Port Mann Bridge in 1964, left, and the new one today, as seen from the same spot on Surrey Road in Guildford. (left photo: cosmos.surrey.ca; right: Google Maps)

An online event will reveal “Surrey Then and Now” in a hour-long show of photographs.

During the Thursday, April 13 session, archival photographs of well-known Surrey sites will be compared to their modern counterparts, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Microsoft Teams.

For free, it’s a chance to “time travel” with Surrey Archives.

“If you have ever stood before a new build in Surrey and wondered what stood there in the past, the next virtual Surrey Archives program is for you,” says an event post on surrey.ca, where people can register to participate, or call 604-501-5100.

Expect to see photos of businesses, landscapes, community facilities and infrastructure from various periods as Archives staff share the histories of each site.

Heritage Surrey’s Facebook page shows then-and-now photos of Guildford Town Centre’s overpass, a gas station at King George Highway (Boulevard) and 72 Avenue, and the evolution of Newton Fire Hall #10 to Newton Cultural Centre.

“Over the last century, Surrey has transformed from a rural municipality to an urban centre,” a post says. “Still, each transition hits a little different. While the intersection of King George Highway and 72nd Avenue has changed significantly, the Esso Station there still echoes the past. Repurposing is also a theme ingrained in Surrey. Take Newton’s Fire Hall 10 for example. It opened in 1962 but has served as the Newton Cultural Centre since 2010.”

For those keen to see Surrey’s past, check out the online Surrey Time Lapse Tool, which features several dozen archival photos geo-located to modern-day locations in Surrey. The photos are divided into Surrey’s six neighbourhoods (Newton, Guildford, Cloverdale, Fleetwood, South Surrey and Whalley/City Centre).

