Surrey trio among 14 celebrated at sold-out YWCA Women of Distinction Awards gala

2023 YWCA Women of Distinction Award winners (from left to right) include Azra Hussain, Adebukola (“Bukkie”) Adewuyi and Lauren Simpson, among 14 women in different categories. (Submitted photos)

YWCA Women of Distinction Awards were given to three with Surrey connections Tuesday evening (May 9) at Vancouver’s Westin Bayshore, in a sold-out hotel ballroom.

A fundraiser for the organization, the annual gala honours “extraordinary women leaders and businesses” in 14 categories.

The 2023 award winners from the Surrey area include Azra Hussain (CEO of Surrey Hospitals Foundation, in the Non-Profit category), Adebukola (“Bukkie”) Adewuyi (vice-president at Prospera Credit Union, for Connecting the Community) and Lauren Simpson (an advocate for people with disabilities, in the Community Champion category).

The list of 14 award winners is posted on ywcavan.org, along with their biographies. The nominees were announced March 6, two months ahead of the Scotiabank-presented event.

Fluent in five languages, Hussain “brings a holistic lens to her work with her unique skillset,” a bio says. She spearheaded multiple projects to support families in their “healthcare journeys,” including a new pediatric outdoor play space, an augmented-reality virtual app to orient families at Surrey Memorial Hospital, and Surrey’s first ‘Mini-Med School’, a free event to engage local youth with Surrey’s top healthcare professionals.

Simpson is a well-spoken advocate for people with disabilities. Her story was highlighted in the documentary “Lauren’s Story,” created about the Harmony inclusive-housing project in South Surrey. A longtime member of Self Advocates of Semiahmoo, Simpson is also part of the Disability Community and Affordable Housing Advisory Committee, and worked on Surrey’s Housing Needs Report, supporting other people with disabilities in contributing to it.

Adewuyi, Vice-President of Finance & Business Intelligence at Prospera, works to advance opportunities available to immigrants and minority groups. “Bukkie” helped lead Surrey’s first Black Business Expo, a showcase of black entrepreneurs from various organizations including Surrey Board of Trade. She also organized a vocational-skills program last summer through her tribal society, focused mainly on hair-making sessions.

