Surrey woman planning family vacation after winning $500,000 in Lotto 6/49

Taljinder Khangura bought the winning ticket at Scottsdale Centre in Delta

A Surrey woman plans to take her family to Mexico after winning $500,000 from the April 12 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Taljinder Khangura said she first called her daughter as soon as she realized she had won and then called the rest of her family.

“Everyone was so happy,” Khangura stated in a news release from BCLC Wednesday.

She added that winnings will help her feel “less stressed.”

Khangura bought the winning ticket at Scottsdale Centre in Delta.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $40 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays.



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

