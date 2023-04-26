(Submitted photo: BCLC)

(Submitted photo: BCLC)

Lottery

Surrey woman planning family vacation after winning $500,000 in Lotto 6/49

Taljinder Khangura bought the winning ticket at Scottsdale Centre in Delta

A Surrey woman plans to take her family to Mexico after winning $500,000 from the April 12 Lotto 6/49 draw.

Taljinder Khangura said she first called her daughter as soon as she realized she had won and then called the rest of her family.

“Everyone was so happy,” Khangura stated in a news release from BCLC Wednesday.

She added that winnings will help her feel “less stressed.”

Khangura bought the winning ticket at Scottsdale Centre in Delta.

So far in 2023, B.C. lottery players redeemed more than $40 million in winnings from Lotto 6/49. Lotto 6/49 is a nationwide lottery game drawn on Wednesdays and Saturdays.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

LotterySurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
White Rock Farmers Market opens for new season

Just Posted

(Submitted photo: BCLC)
Surrey woman planning family vacation after winning $500,000 in Lotto 6/49

Raymond Saunders in front of Helmut Gruntorad’s photograph of Gastown’s famous steam clock at Newton Cultural Centre in Surrey on April 22. Saunders was commissioned to make the steam clock in 1977. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Gastown Steam Clock maker visits Surrey gallery, recalls time living in Guildford

Image by Nick Youngson CC BY-SA 3.0 Pix4free
OUR VIEW: Bale out on Surrey’s HMCS ‘Interpretation’

File photo: Anna Burns
Firms shortlisted for Surrey-Langley Skytrain extension systems and track work