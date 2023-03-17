Surrey woman uses her love of fashion design to build self-confidence in youth

Single mom’s shows help young people of all ages, sizes and genders gain experience in industry

Amber Snow found fashion design by mistake.

In 2019 , her then nine-year-old daughter Kayzhia Snow, wanted to experience working in a runway show. So they travelled to the City of Angels. Los Angeles.

They did not love it.

But they decided to try again and Kayzhia was asked to model at a small show in the Big Apple. New York City.

This time was different – Kayzhia loved it.

As a hairstyling department head in the film industry, Amber offered her skills backstage, doing hair and makeup. As she watched the runway show, she thought to herself, “I could do this, I could design my own line.”

And that’s just what she did. She designed her own line and was soon accepted to show it.

From there it snowballed.

“People just kept asking, and people kept buying things and away we go,” said Amber, who lives in Fraser Heights with her four children.

Since the first show in New York, she has done 25 shows and had more than 1,000 models wear her designs. She has also registered as a business, Kayzie Couture.

Kayzhia Snow and Mike Bazer at HiTechMODA show at the Edison ballroom and rooftop during New York Fashion Week last season. (Submitted photo)

One thing the 39-year-old single mother has learned is that each show comes at a cost.

“They’re not cheap,” Amber said. “They’re very expensive. And then, you know, you have to pay for the models to come, then pay for your makeup team, pay for your hotel, your flight. It adds up very quickly.”

For her lines, Amber designs almost everything. The clothing and jewelry. The hair and make-up. The only thing she does not design is the shoes. Kayzhia, now 13, injects her fashion sense into the designs as well, bringing a youthful, more trendy perspective, which balances nicely with Amber’s conventional flair.

Inspiration for Amber’s designs comes from unique places.

“We’ll go to Value Village and I’ll see like a weird old necklace and I’m like, Oh, if I tear that apart, I could make a crown and do this and do that.”

And she only designs one, maybe two of each item.

“It’s more like a living art show for me,” said Amber, who learned to sew from her mother while growing up. “I’m not trying to get you to go and purchase that dress because it doesn’t exist anymore.”

With her work, Amber gives young people a chance to get experience in the industry and for models, there are some perks. Those selected for a show are given an outfit and they get their hair and makeup done, along with a photo shoot.

But Amber did not want the experience to be limited to only those selected for models. People who are not chosen can buy what Amber calls an “experience package,” where an outfit and photoshoot can be purchased. This way, the young person can still experience what being at a runway show is like.

For Amber, it’s all about helping young people build self-confidence.

“I don’t care what age, what size, what gender you are, there is a spot on a runway somewhere for you,” she said. “And if somebody tells you no, the answer isn’t no, just keep looking.”

To learn more about Amber visit her website, kayziecouture.com.



