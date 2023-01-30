SurreyCares kicks off ‘Toonies For Tomorrow’ fundraiser for food security in the city

‘February is the perfect month to launch this campaign, as it is the month we celebrate love,’ org says

A February fundraising campaign has been launched by SurreyCares Community Foundation.

The second annual “Toonies For Tomorrow” campaign kicked off Saturday (Jan. 28) with a community event at Taj Park Convention Centre in Newton, and officially runs from Feb. 1 to 23.

With a target of $500,000, the donation drive will benefit the foundation’s Food For Everyone Fund, established to increase food security in Surrey and reduce hunger. Beneficiaries will include community kitchens, gardens and other “low-barrier” programming.

“We know that Surrey is amongst Canada’s fastest-growing cities and is expected to become B.C.’s largest city by 2030,” notes the “Toonies For Tomorrow” website, on surreycares.org.

“It is critical that we build this fund to support the growing and diverse needs of our community. February is the perfect month to launch this campaign, as it is the month we celebrate love.”

The Food For Everyone Fund has already provided its first grant, to the Fibromyalgia Wellspring Foundation’s Food Hamper program.

Donations for “Toonies For Tomorrow” are welcomed online and also at a growing number of businesses in Surrey, including Just Cakes Bake Shop (Scott Road and Cloverdale locations), Espresso Cafe (at Newton Exchange), Pacific Poke (Surrey Central), Sunfarm Produce & Groceries (8388 128 St.), Surrey SuperMarket (Payal Business Centre), Mughal Gardens Sweets & Restaurant (12788 76A Ave.), Sabzi Mandi Supermarket (12568 72 Ave.) and Fraser Pizza (Fraser Heights).



