Surrey’s free Youth Week events steer kids/teens to sports, art, food, video games, more

“Super Mario” video game tournaments, the annual SASSY Awards, a “Breakfast for Dinner” cooking session and other events are planned in Surrey during B.C. Youth Week.

In the first week of May, recreation centres across the city will host free gatherings focused on sports, art, food and other activities for youth aged 10 to 18.

Youth Week is intended to build a strong connection between youth and their communities.

First up in Surrey are the SASSY Awards, which recognize “Service Above Self” among youth in a partnership between Semiahmoo Rotary Club and City of Surrey.

The awards, on Tuesday evening (May 2) at Surrey Arts Centre, celebrate “the fantastic youth who live, work, volunteer, and learn in Surrey and White Rock,” notes a post on sassyawardssurrey.ca. Award finalists receive cash prizes and donations to a charity of their choice.

Details about other Youth Week events in Surrey are posted on surrey.ca/youthweek.

The list includes an Art Night in South Surrey, a “Super Mario Kart” tournament in Fleetwood and another in Bridgeview, a skateboard demo and contest at Whalley’s Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre, basketball in Cloverdale, Bake Night and painting in Clayton, soccer in Newton and more.

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke said the city is “happy to participate” in B.C. Youth Week. “I invite and encourage our youth to try one of our many activities and celebrate what makes them unique,” Locke said in a news release.

In early March the City of Surrey hosted the youth-focused Surrey Steps Up at city hall, and on April 15 the daylong Surrey Slam Jam event filled Guildford Recreation Centre with basketball games, dance battles, youth art and live music.



