Talk about Surrey’s LGBTQ2S+ past ‘helps to bring that history to light’ June 9

Surrey’s LGBTQ2S+ history is the focus of an online talk this week.

Surrey Archives hosts a panel discussion Thursday, June 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Microsoft Teams, with guest speakers Martin Rooney (Surrey Pride), Alex Sangha (Sher Vancouver) and Dr. Jennifer Marchbank (Simon Fraser University, Surrey Pride, Youth 4 A Change).

The three panelists will share stories about their personal experiences and those of their respective organizations, according to an event advisory. Historic LGBTQ2S+ milestones and advocacy efforts in Surrey will be explored.

LGBTQ2S+ is an acronym for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning, and Two-Spirit.

“Individuals from the LGBTQ2S+ community have likely always been a part of Surrey’s story,” Marchbank notes. “However, they are underrepresented in the historical record due to stigma surrounding discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity. Hosting an event focused on Surrey’s LGBTQ2S+ past helps to bring that history to light.”

During the panel discussion, audience members are invited to ask questions. The session will be recorded. To register, call 604-501-5100 or visit surrey.ca/archives.

A week later, Downtown Surrey BIA will host a Community Conversation on how to support LGBTQ2SIA+ youth in Surrey, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. The guest speaker is Marchbank, a professor of gender, sexuality and women’s studies, whose current research is on trans and nonbinary youth and on LGBTQ+ elder abuse. Registration for the free event is done on eventbrite.ca.

In Surrey, the month of June will be busy with Pride events at sites around the city, leading up to the Surrey Pride festival on Saturday, June 25, on the north plaza at Central City Shopping Centre.

The list of Pride-affiliated events, found on surreypride.ca, includes music, movies, drag shows, a Pride history talk, bingo, fashion, bowling, a youth dance, basketball and more, with both in-person and online gatherings.



