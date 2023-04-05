TB Vets donate $15,000 towards priority equipment for Delta Hospital ER

Since 2015, TB Vets Charitable Foundation has donated more than $130,000 to Delta Hospital

Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund (left) and major giving manager Jodi Stokes (right) receive a cheque for $15,000 from TB Vets Charitable Foundation CEO Kandys Merola (centre-left) on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. (Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation/submitted photo)

Delta Hospital’s busy emergency department is getting a new piece of vital equipment thanks to a $15,000 gift from TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

The funding, announced last fall, will go towards the purchase of a glidescope, a tool used by medical staff for intubating critically ill patients such as those suffering from cardiac arrests, congestive heart failure, trauma, anaphylactic shock and endoscopy traumas who have stopped breathing or cannot breathe on their own.

Video technology in the glidescope allows physicians and respiratory therapists to visualize the larynx and create a direct line of sight to the airway, and the device has a 60-degree angulation that allows a greater field of view and facilitates navigation to the glottis, according to a Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation.

This is crucial because physicians and respiratory therapists can only make three attempts at intubation the conventional way before they must attempt “alternative critical strategies.”

“We are so thankful for TB Vets and their long history of helping fund priority equipment at the Delta Hospital campus and across British Columbia,” Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation executive director Lisa Hoglund said in a press release.

Since 2015, TB Vets Charitable Foundation has donated more than $130,000 to Delta Hospital, funding the purchase of nine pieces of critical equipment.

Founded in 1946, TB Vets has distributed over $16 million in B.C. to fund urgently-needed respiratory equipment, education and research as part of the organization’s dedication to helping British Columbians suffering from respiratory emergencies and illnesses.

