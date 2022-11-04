TB Vets funding new glidescope for Delta Hospital

$15K grant part of nearly $1 million in funding for hospitals in B.C. and N.W.T. this year

Delta Hospital is getting a new piece of respiratory equipment thanks to a donation from TB Vets Charitable Foundation.

TB Vets has gifted the hospital $15,000 for a new GlideScope Core 15 airway visualization system to replace the current model, which is past its useful life.

According to a press release, the glidescope is the most comprehensive and flexible airway visualization system for video laryngoscopy, bronchoscopy and dual-view airway procedures. Designed around an HD touchscreen monitor and comprehensive workstation, the glidescope allows physicians and respiratory therapists to visualize the larynx and create a direct line of sight to the airway when intubating patients who have stopped breathing or cannot breath on their own, such as in cases of congestive heart failure, trauma or anaphylactic shock, or during endoscopy procedures.

The grant to Delta Hospital is part of nearly $1 million in funding TB Vets is providing to 30 hospitals in B.C. and Northwest Territories this year.

“We are proud to be able to help hospitals buy new equipment that will support our medical front-line heroes. We would not be able to achieve these amazing results without our donors, who generously contribute to our Key Tag program year after year,” TB Vest CEO Kandys Merola said in a press release.

“We’ve just launched this year’s Key Tag fundraising campaign, and I encourage everyone to support it, no matter how big or small the gift might be. The need for respiratory equipment remains acute, whether it’s for newborns, emergency situations or patients suffering from respiratory conditions, and it’s only through our joint efforts that we can ensure the best possible care for every patient.”

To learn more about the Key Tag program, visit tbvets.org/key-tag-program.

Since 2015, TB Vets Charitable Foundation has donated more than $130,000 to Delta Hospital, funding the purchase of nine pieces of critical equipment.

