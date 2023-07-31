The ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest returns Aug. 1

Voters can cast ballots once a day until Sept. 2; each entry is eligible to win a $250 gift card from Save-On-Foods

Where’s the best place to grab a burger in Cloverdale? The Cloverdale Reporter’s annual ‘Best of Cloverdale’ contest is looking to honour the best of what our community has to offer. (Dan Gold / Unsplash)

The “Best of Cloverdale” awards are back!

The Cloverdale Reporter’s seventh-annual Readers’ Choice Awards have returned, and we’re asking you to help us recognize the best businesses in Cloverdale.

With more than 80 nomination categories, readers can vote for their favourite restaurants, shops and service providers. But it’s more than that. It’s about celebrating the people and places that make Cloverdale unique.

We want to hear what you love best about our community, and we want to celebrate the people that are doing great work.

VOTE Starting Aug. 1: The 2023 Best of Cloverdale contest

If you’re a local business owner, make sure to let people know they can vote for you in the Best of Cloverdale contest, so you can get the recognition you deserve.

And, as an added plus, if you take the time to fill out the entry form, you’ll be entered to win a $250 gift card for Save-On-Foods.

You can submit your votes from Aug. 1 to Sept. 2, and the winners of the Best of Cloverdale contest will be announced in our Oct. 5 paper.

You can enter the contest by going to cloverdalereporter.com/contests and casting your vote online, or by filling out the entry form in an upcoming Cloverdale Reporter and dropping it off at our office at #210-15288 54A Avenue.

—Malin Jordan

