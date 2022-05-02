Thousands in scholarship money once again available to Surrey students

Surrey students volunteer for the Cloverdale Rodeo. The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation is again awarding scholarships to Surrey students who spend their time volunteering. The deadline for applications is May 30. (Photo submitted)

Thousands of dollars in scholarship money is up for grabs.

The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation (CRYIF) is offering the cash to Surrey students that have been using their free time to volunteer and help out in their communities.

The program is usually open to “past and present student volunteers of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Country Fair who are in their graduation year,” according to the cloverdalerodeofoundation.com. But with the Rodeo now cancelled for the third year in a row, the program is still open to Grade 12 students that have volunteered in their communities in some capacity.

“In 2019, the first year that the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair was cancelled due to Covid, the foundation’s advisory board made the decision to continue awarding scholarships,” said Rick Hugh, chair of CRYIF.

“We felt that financial strain on students and families might be even greater than in the past,” Hugh added. “In addition to providing amazing volunteer opportunities, the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair generate a significant portion of the scholarship funds.”

Hugh said going into a third year without the events that generate much needed scholarship funds has been challenging.

“Thanks to some generous benefactors, and the support of the (Cloverdale Rodeo) board, our foundation has been able to continue encouraging, empowering, and investing in youth,” Hugh said.

SEE ALSO: 2022 Cloverdale Rodeo cancelled

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Country Fair cancelled

The scholarship program is “designed to foster youth participation and engagement in the activities and interests of the Cloverdale Rodeo & Exhibition Association and to reward deserving volunteers with financial assistance in pursuing their post-secondary education,” reads the website.

CRYIF awarded eleven $1,000 scholarships in 2021. Winners were: Ryan Arnouk—Ecole Salish Secondary, Alexandra Harvey—Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Julia Hwang—Semiahmoo Secondary, Chloe Johnson—Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary, Seline Luc—Ecole Salish Secondary, Amberlee Moore—Queen Elizabeth Secondary, Sukhleen Mann—Tamanawis Secondary, Joon Sohn—Ecole Salish Secondary, Erolyn Thong—Clayton Heights Secondary, Matthew Tran—Ecole Panorama Ridge Secondary, and Divjot Virdi—Princess Margaret Secondary.

Along with the $1,000 awards, CRYIF added a new scholarship in 2021, a $2,000 scholarship called “Rising Above” and named in honour of Lord Tweedsmuir student Isabella Olson.

The Isabella Olson Rising Above scholarship is open to a Lord Tweedsmuir grad that has risen above any number of obstacles whether personal, mental health, bullying, or family-related complications. The recipient of the 2021 scholarship was Madison Weiss.

“Our Foundation was honoured to be approached by Isabella’s family with the goal of working together to assist students in achieving their dreams,” Hugh added.

In addition to scholarship opportunities, the rodeo youth foundation is also looking for a few Grade 10 or Grade 11 students who wish to serve as youth advisors for the foundation.

To apply to become a youth advisor, visit cloverdalerodeo.com and navigate to “Scholarship Program” and click on “Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Volunteer Application Form.”

To apply for a scholarship, applications can be found at cloverdalerodeofoundation.com. The deadline for applications is May 30.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleCloverdale RodeoScholarshipsSurrey